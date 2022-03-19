Advertisement

1-seed Jayhawks advance to Chicago in NCAA March Madness Tournament

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10 takes a shot as Creighton forward Ryan Hawkins (44) and Rati...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10 takes a shot as Creighton forward Ryan Hawkins (44) and Rati Andronikashvili (21) defend in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are headed to Chicago.

The 1-seed University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team took on 9-seed Creighton in the NCAA March Madness tournament in San Antonio on Saturday, March 19.

Creighton led with an early three keeping the ‘Hawks on the defense for most of the first ten minutes of gameplay.

KU fought hard throughout the first half, keeping the score neck and neck with Creighton. The half ended 39-38 - KU.

The ‘Hawks came out strong in the second half making the first score of the half with a layup by Jalen Wilson assisted by Daquan Harris Jr.

Kansas was able to stay on top for most of the second half with Creighton bringing the score to 73-72 with less than two minutes left in the game.

Ochai Agbaji came out with a last-second steal rushing the ball across the court to dunk, bringing the score 75-72 with just 50 seconds left in the half.

The game ended 79-72 and the ‘Hawks will advance to play the winner of the Richmond-Providence game.

