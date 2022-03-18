Advertisement

World of Wheels brings hundreds of custom and classic cars to KC Convention Center

The event opens Friday afternoon and goes through the weekend.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The World of Wheels car show is back at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Starting Friday, and going through the weekend, you can feast your eyes on some of the best cars in the world. The convention center is packed with hundreds of custom cars, hot rods and also classic models.

The car show kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for kids.

Reporter Taylor Johnson was live out on the floor before the show, and has more on what to expect:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

