Report: Former Chiefs wide receiver heading to Chicago

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs from Buffalo Bills middle linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs from Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Pringle is coming off his best season with the Chiefs, finishing the season with 42 catches, 568 yards and five touchdowns.

He’s expected to become the Bears’ number two wideout.

Pringle reunites with Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles, who was with the Chiefs’ front office in 2021.

