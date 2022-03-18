Advertisement

Police: Motorcycle driver dies in Liberty crash after crossing into oncoming traffic

One person died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Liberty.
One person died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Liberty.(MGN Online)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died Thursday evening after being involved in a two-vehicle crash.

The Liberty Police Department stated Christopher Huntington of Kansas City, Missouri, was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle near the intersection of 291 Highway and North Stewart Road.

Police said that just before 8:40 p.m., 43-year-old Huntington was traveling northbound on 291 Highway when he crossed over into the southbound lanes. The result was a head-on collision with a southbound 2004 GMC truck.

Huntington was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people inside the truck were not injured.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
6th person dies from massive vehicle pileups on foggy southeast Missouri interstate
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
3 Springfield men sentenced to probation in Capitol riot
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK
World of Wheels car show
World of Wheels brings hundreds of custom and classic cars to KC Convention Center