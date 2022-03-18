Police: Motorcycle driver dies in Liberty crash after crossing into oncoming traffic
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died Thursday evening after being involved in a two-vehicle crash.
The Liberty Police Department stated Christopher Huntington of Kansas City, Missouri, was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle near the intersection of 291 Highway and North Stewart Road.
Police said that just before 8:40 p.m., 43-year-old Huntington was traveling northbound on 291 Highway when he crossed over into the southbound lanes. The result was a head-on collision with a southbound 2004 GMC truck.
Huntington was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people inside the truck were not injured.
