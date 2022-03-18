Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Kancy

Kancy- Melissa's Second Chances
By KCTV5 Staff
Meet Kancy!

This 6 year old pit bull and cow mix is the most laid back dog! Her favorite activity is napping and her favorite place is the couch. More couch less problems, that is Kancy’s motto.

Kancy is a tad bit thicc and has started a regular walk regimen to shed a few pounds. She is great on a leash and enjoys the walk (at least for a little bit!).

Kancy loves other dogs and lives peacefully with cats! Hoomans of every shape and size are her favorites! At the end of a long day Kancy loves to sit with her human and get lots of belly rubs! If you are looking for a friend to have a movie marathon with Kancy is your gal! You can apply to adopt her at mscrescue.org.

