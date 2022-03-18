Missouri couple sentenced, accused of sexually assaulting children and sharing child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri couple has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole after they were accused of child sex crimes.

U.S. ICE stated in a news release that Mark Millman, a citizen of England and resident of Merriam Village, Missouri, and his wife Tara, pleaded guilty to one count of the sexual exploitation of minors and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

U.S. District Court also sentenced them to spend the rest of their lives on supervised release following their sentence.

The release stated the Millmans admitted that Mark used Tara’s iPhone to record video of her performing a sexual act on a 2-year-old child. Mark Millman admitted that he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old child victim, which was also recorded on video. Investigators found images and videos of child pornography on the Millmans’ iPhones, including files that depicted the Millmans sexually assaulting both child victims.

Mark and Tara Millman each admitted they used a social media application to share child pornography over the internet, and that they viewed child pornography together.

