KC Outlaws roped in as city’s newest professional team, to compete in PBR League
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Move over, Royals. Steer clear, Chiefs and Sporting KC. A new professional sports team is looking to spur excitement into Kansas City.
The KC Outlaws will compete in a new league, the Professional Bull Riders Team Series, beginning June 2022.
“PBR is an exciting, entertaining, edge-of-your-seat sports experience, wrapped in core American values,” Outlaws team owner Phil Pulley said. “PBR has visited Kansas City 20 times over the years, building a solid fan base for an authentic, family-friendly sport everyone can relate to. Now with bull riders joining a team right here in Kansas City, we believe the Outlaws can help take this great American sport to new heights. We are so proud to be a founding team of a league with explosive growth potential.”
The Outlaws’ home venue will be T-Mobile Center.
PBR announced eight teams will compete in 10 regular-season events
- Ariat Texas Rattlers, based in Fort Worth, Tex., owned by the Fisher family
- Arizona Ridge Riders, based in Glendale, Ariz., owned by Teton Ridge
- Austin Gamblers, based in Austin, Tex., owned by Egon Durban
- Carolina Chaos, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., owned by the league and operated by Richard Childress Racing.
- Kansas City Outlaws, based in Kansas City, Mo., owned by Pulley Outlaws LLC
- Missouri Thunder, based in Ridgedale, Mo., owned by Johnny Morris
- Nashville Stampede, based in Nashville, Tenn., owned by Morris Communications Company
- Oklahoma Freedom, based in Oklahoma City, Okla., owned by the league and operated by Prodigal
A team playoff will take place in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6, 2022.
