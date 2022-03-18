KC Outlaws roped in as city’s newest professional team, to compete in PBR League

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Move over, Royals. Steer clear, Chiefs and Sporting KC. A new professional sports team is looking to spur excitement into Kansas City.

The KC Outlaws will compete in a new league, the Professional Bull Riders Team Series, beginning June 2022.

“PBR is an exciting, entertaining, edge-of-your-seat sports experience, wrapped in core American values,” Outlaws team owner Phil Pulley said. “PBR has visited Kansas City 20 times over the years, building a solid fan base for an authentic, family-friendly sport everyone can relate to. Now with bull riders joining a team right here in Kansas City, we believe the Outlaws can help take this great American sport to new heights. We are so proud to be a founding team of a league with explosive growth potential.”

The Outlaws’ home venue will be T-Mobile Center.

PBR announced eight teams will compete in 10 regular-season events

Ariat Texas Rattlers, based in Fort Worth, Tex., owned by the Fisher family

Arizona Ridge Riders, based in Glendale, Ariz., owned by Teton Ridge

Austin Gamblers, based in Austin, Tex., owned by Egon Durban

Carolina Chaos, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., owned by the league and operated by Richard Childress Racing.

Kansas City Outlaws, based in Kansas City, Mo., owned by Pulley Outlaws LLC

Missouri Thunder, based in Ridgedale, Mo., owned by Johnny Morris

Nashville Stampede, based in Nashville, Tenn., owned by Morris Communications Company

Oklahoma Freedom, based in Oklahoma City, Okla., owned by the league and operated by Prodigal

A team playoff will take place in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6, 2022.

