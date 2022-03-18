Advertisement

KC Outlaws roped in as city’s newest professional team, to compete in PBR League

Sean Gleason, JW Hart, Lennie Foree, and Jim Smith during the KC Outlaws PBR Team rollout....
Sean Gleason, JW Hart, Lennie Foree, and Jim Smith during the KC Outlaws PBR Team rollout. Photo by Andy Watson / Bull Stock Media(Andy Watson | KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Move over, Royals. Steer clear, Chiefs and Sporting KC. A new professional sports team is looking to spur excitement into Kansas City.

The KC Outlaws will compete in a new league, the Professional Bull Riders Team Series, beginning June 2022.

“PBR is an exciting, entertaining, edge-of-your-seat sports experience, wrapped in core American values,” Outlaws team owner Phil Pulley said. “PBR has visited Kansas City 20 times over the years, building a solid fan base for an authentic, family-friendly sport everyone can relate to. Now with bull riders joining a team right here in Kansas City, we believe the Outlaws can help take this great American sport to new heights. We are so proud to be a founding team of a league with explosive growth potential.”

The Outlaws’ home venue will be T-Mobile Center.

PBR announced eight teams will compete in 10 regular-season events

  • Ariat Texas Rattlers, based in Fort Worth, Tex., owned by the Fisher family
  • Arizona Ridge Riders, based in Glendale, Ariz., owned by Teton Ridge
  • Austin Gamblers, based in Austin, Tex., owned by Egon Durban
  • Carolina Chaos, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., owned by the league and operated by Richard Childress Racing.
  • Kansas City Outlaws, based in Kansas City, Mo., owned by Pulley Outlaws LLC
  • Missouri Thunder, based in Ridgedale, Mo., owned by Johnny Morris
  • Nashville Stampede, based in Nashville, Tenn., owned by Morris Communications Company
  • Oklahoma Freedom, based in Oklahoma City, Okla., owned by the league and operated by Prodigal

A team playoff will take place in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6, 2022.

