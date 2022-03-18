Kansas fans packed KC Power & Light District to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and KU win

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- March madness is in full swing in Kansas City kicking off with a St. Patrick’s Day matchup for the Kansas Jayhawks against the Texas Southern Tigers for KU’s NCAA Tournament opener.

Every time a 16 seed takes on a No. 1 seed there’s a slim chance a Goliath goes down.

“I’m not expecting that to happen tonight,” Kansas fan Brian Sumner said before tip-off.” Kansas fans felt confident Thursday night.

DJ Ashton Martin and Loud Luxury started the party at Kansas City’s Power & Light District.

“It’s an entire event,” Kansas fan Jordan Pfeiffer said. “Every year it’s an entire event.”

Kansas fans in the crowd were ready to celebrate a win and St. Patrick’s Day. After all, a 16 seed has defeated a No. 1 seed just once in the NCAA Tournament.

“I think it’s going to be a great game,” Kansas fan Marlon Williams said. “I don’t think they will take it for granted.

They’ll show up ready. Once again expectations were high for Kansas. Kansas is considered among several favorites to possibly win this year’s national title.

“I’m a Kansas fan so hope is on my side,” Williams said. Kentucky looks great. Gonzaga looks great. I think Kansas can be there but to get to the Championship game they are going to have to play damn near perfect basketball.

“They will win it,” Pfeiffer said. “I have a very good feeling about it.”

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Texas Southern Tigers 83 to 56. Kansas will play Creighton on Saturday.

