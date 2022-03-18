Advertisement

Kansas City police canine passes away

Kansas City police are mourning the loss of Police Canine Denis.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is mourning the loss of one its police canines.

Police Canine Denis passed away this week after being diagnosed with cancer last November.

Denis was two days shy of his seventh birthday, according to the police department.

“Officer Denis was a Belgian Malinois who spent his entire 5 ½ years with the department assigned to Officer Bryan Jobe,” the department said in a Facebook post. “He was an explosive detection canine who ensured safety all around Kansas City, including Arrowhead Stadium.”

