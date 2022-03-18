Advertisement

Jayhawks roll through Texas Southern, will take on Creighton in second round

By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Jayhawks rolled through Texas Southern in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

After a bit of a slow start shooting from the field, the Jayhawks opened things up and took a commanding 47-19 lead at halftime.

Five players scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks. Remy Martin led the way with 15 points and Christian Braun scored 14 points.

KU’s game against Creighton will be aired on KCTV5 at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) goes up to shoot as Texas Southern forward Brison Gresham...
Kansas fans packed KC Power & Light District to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and KU win
Will higher interest rates cool down the housing market?
Kansas fans packed KCP&L District to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, KU win
A traffic alert from the Liberty, Missouri Police Department.
Section of Highway 291 closed in Liberty due to fatal crash