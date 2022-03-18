Jayhawks roll through Texas Southern, will take on Creighton in second round

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Jayhawks rolled through Texas Southern in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

After a bit of a slow start shooting from the field, the Jayhawks opened things up and took a commanding 47-19 lead at halftime.

Five players scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks. Remy Martin led the way with 15 points and Christian Braun scored 14 points.

KU’s game against Creighton will be aired on KCTV5 at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

