Jayhawks roll through Texas Southern, will take on Creighton in second round
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Jayhawks rolled through Texas Southern in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
After a bit of a slow start shooting from the field, the Jayhawks opened things up and took a commanding 47-19 lead at halftime.
Five players scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks. Remy Martin led the way with 15 points and Christian Braun scored 14 points.
KU’s game against Creighton will be aired on KCTV5 at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.
