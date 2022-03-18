Inflation: Kansas City barbeque staple raises prices again, suggests customers to call Washington D.C.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nationwide people are paying more at the pump and the grocery store. Now, those price hikes are making their way into local restaurants too.

Arthur Bryant’s recently upped their brisket prices from $15 to almost $18. Originally sold for $11 before prices put owner Jerry Rauschelbach in a pickle.

“I was thoroughly embarrassed to have to charge that price,” said Rauschelbach. I decided, I need to explain to the customer why the prices are the way they are.”

He posted a sign near the cash register explaining their price increases on popular items. In the message, Rauschelbach suggests calling your congressman or trying another menu item.

Customers found the sign refreshing, and continued to order their favorite items.

“I like that an establishment would have a sense of humor about such a pertinent topic,” said customer Paul McCarthy. “Because everywhere you go, grocery store, restaurants the price has skyrocketed.”

McCarthy was surrounded by his cousins at a table inside Arthur Bryant’s. It’s a tradition they’ve had for the NAIA tournament for years. Burnt ends are a staple they didn’t shy away from.

“Frankly, I didn’t even look at the price,” said Jeff Clark. “I just love their brisket and burnt ends so much it doesn’t bother me.”

Rauschelbach said many of his customers feel the same way about the price hike. They’re understanding of him, but it’s not always a two way street.

“I do have conversation with them, like really? You’re going to pay that,” he said. “We’re going to be in a bad cycle, probably through the end of the year. I don’t see prices coming off. I hope I’m wrong.”

But, he has new menus printed for when he can bring the prices back down.

