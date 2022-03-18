Section of Highway 291 closed in Liberty due to fatal crash

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Highway 291 is closed from Glenn Hendren to Stewart Road due to a fatal crash.

The Liberty Police Department says that it will remain closed “for an extended period of time.”

They posted about the crash and closure just before 9 p.m.

They are asking that people avoid the area and find an alternate route.

For general landmarks:

Glenn Hendren Drive is over by Lewis and Clark Elementary School and Liberty Church of Christ.

N. Stewart Road is south of there and the next road along the highway. It’s near Heartland Chevrolet, as well as Best Western and Home2 Suites by Hilton hotels.

Hwy 291 from Glenn Hendren to Stewart Road is closed due to a fatality accident. This section of roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. Please avoid the area. Posted by Liberty, Missouri Police Department on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.