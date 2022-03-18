Advertisement

Greinke speaks to media, shares top reasons for coming back to KC

Zack Greinke shared some of his reasons for coming back to KC.
By Jared Koller and Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As we reported yesterday, former Royals ace Zack Greinke is coming back to Kansas City on a one-year deal.

Now, Greinke has spoken to the media and shared why he wanted to come back to KC.

He said that seeing the town, fans, how much has changed since he was here, and how much excitement there is here was “really neat.”

He also shared his top reasons for coming back. That includes fan excitement, Kauffman Stadium, and Dayton Moore.

Moore is the president of baseball operations for the Royals.

“Dayton’s the best,” Greinke said. “If it wasn’t for him, the person he is, how he treats people... He’s a very, very, very high reason I wanted to come back.”

“Kansas City felt like it’d be a place I’d be real happy and comfortable being apart of again,” he continued. “I’m hoping to have a lot of fun this year. This was a team I singled out that I wanted to play for.”

