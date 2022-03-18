Funding secured for research on Turkey Creek improvements

MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Federal funding could help jumpstart a project to upgrade flood containment systems along Turkey Creek.

Part of a federal $1.5 trillion spending bill will include a $500 thousand earmark for a design project to determine possible solutions for ongoing flooding issues along the creek. Congresswoman Sharice Davids spearheaded the effort to include the funding measure in the bill.

Eventually, improvements to the waterway could remove the floodplain designation for downtown Merriam, which could spur development through the neighborhood.

Jenna Gant, a spokesperson for the city, said some existing businesses have been reluctant to reinvest in their buildings because of the flood risk.

“We think it would help revitalize the area and bring it to the full potential we could have for Merriam,” Gant said.

An improvement project near Merriam would also build on recently completed work downstream near the Turkey Creek tunnel, which empties into the Kansas River.

Melissa Sieben, who serves as president of the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition, said managing flows upstream from the tunnel would have an impact on efforts to mitigate flooding along Southwest Boulevard, in KCK and Overland Park.

“We’re hoping that design phase will help us get millions more in federal funding,” Sieben said.

Davids will visit downtown Merriam next week to meet with local stakeholders and announce details for the project design.

