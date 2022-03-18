Advertisement

Chiefs agree to terms with former Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes a catch as Green Bay Packers...
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes a catch as Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tries to bring him down during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 3. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game 27-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster was one of the top targets for the Steelers the past four seasons. His best season came in 2018, where he had 1,426 receiving yards and 111 receptions.

He tweeted #ChiefsKingdom, confirming the deal:

Earlier, he posted a goodbye message to the Steelers:

