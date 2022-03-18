Advertisement

6th person dies from massive vehicle pileups on foggy southeast Missouri interstate

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on Interstate 57 near Charleston, Mo. on Thursday morning, March 17.(Don Frazier/KFVS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Officials say the number of deaths has risen to six from a series of fiery chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles in southeast Missouri on a fog-covered interstate.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder says Friday that the Mississippi County coroner has confirmed a sixth death, following the report of five deaths in the pileups Thursday.

The collisions began about 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 57 as thick fog enveloped the Charleston area, about 150 miles south of St. Louis.

The interstate was closed for about 25 miles in both directions in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border to Sikeston, Missouri.

Kinder says the interstate reopened about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Original story
Fiery crash involves dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK
World of Wheels car show
World of Wheels brings hundreds of custom and classic cars to KC Convention Center
World of Wheels car show
World of Wheels car show at KC Convention Center has hundreds of custom cars and classics
StormTrack5 Daily Forecast
FORECAST: Our wet Friday barely reaches 40 degrees, but a nice weekend is on tap