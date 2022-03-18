Advertisement

3 Springfield men sentenced to probation in Capitol riot

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Three southwestern Missouri men have been sentenced to probation and fines after pleading guilty last year to federal misdemeanors for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Zachary Martin received three years’ probation, while his two brothers, 44-year-old Michael Quick and 49-year-old Stephen Quick, each received two years’ probation. All three are from Springfield. In addition to paying $500 each in restitution for damage to the Capitol building, all three must also pay a $1,000 fine and perform 60 hours of community service.

Each could have gotten to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

