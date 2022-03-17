Several lanes closed on I-435 after fatal accident
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews in Kansas City are working a fatal traffic accident on Interstate 435 Wednesday evening.
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of I-435 northbound at Stadium Drive. One person was killed.
Police believe it was a motorcyclist killed in the crash.
KCTV5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.
