Several lanes closed on I-435 after fatal accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews in Kansas City are working a fatal traffic accident on Interstate 435 Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of I-435 northbound at Stadium Drive. One person was killed.

Police believe it was a motorcyclist killed in the crash.

KCTV5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.