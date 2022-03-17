Advertisement

Several lanes closed on I-435 after fatal accident

Crews are working a fatal accident near I-435 and Stadium Drive
Crews are working a fatal accident near I-435 and Stadium Drive
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews in Kansas City are working a fatal traffic accident on Interstate 435 Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of I-435 northbound at Stadium Drive. One person was killed.

Police believe it was a motorcyclist killed in the crash.

KCTV5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

