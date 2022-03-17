Advertisement

SEE IT: Sights and sounds of Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Hundreds of people lined Broadway to watch the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Hundreds of people lined Broadway to watch the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade.(KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people lined Broadway Thursday morning and into the afternoon for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

After a two-year hiatus for many festivities surrounding the popular holiday, this year attracted crowds across the Kansas City area.

See the live report and photo gallery below.

LIVE: St. Patrick's Day Parade in Kansas City

LIVE: Nathan Vickers is reporting live from the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Kansas City. List of events: https://www.kctv5.com/2022/03/16/st-patricks-day-kansas-city-list-events/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, March 17, 2022
Caption
Related links
St. Patrick’s Day in Kansas City: A list of events
Browne’s celebrates 135 years as St. Pat’s parade returns to KC

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arrowhead Middle School is dropping Apaches as its mascot.
Arrowhead Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas to drop Apaches mascot
Hundreds of people lined Broadway to watch the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade
Showers mostly hold off on St. Patrick's Day, but expect the rain Friday.
FORECAST: Celebrate in the 60s and 70s Thursday, with showers mostly holding off
We're learning more about the moments leading up to the shooting at Olathe East High School...
New details released in Olathe East High School shooting that wounded 3