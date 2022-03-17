Advertisement

Russia extends US basketball star Brittney Griner’s arrest

A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.(Source: Russia 24/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The arrest of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner was extended by a Russian court.

Moscow authorities say the two-time Olympic gold medalist was taken into custody for allegedly smuggling drugs in February.

According to Tass, the Russian state news agency, the arrest will last until May 19.

Griner, 31, is a U.S. citizen who plays on the Russian UMMC Ekaterinburg team, which she has suited up for since 2015.

Earlier this week, former First Lady Hillary Clinton called for her release, sharing an article on her Twitter account with the phrase, “Free Britney.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Texas crash victims linked by faith, love of golf
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Newly discovered saber-toothed cat found in southern California
Millionaire Willie Wilson donated $200,000 to Chicago-area drivers Thursday.
Millionaire Willie Wilson discusses gas giveaways
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments Wednesday that persons deemed 'traitors' to...
Putin targets 'traitors' to Russian people