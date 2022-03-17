Advertisement

Rain moves in tonight, will continue Friday

It will also get cold again, so hopefully you still have your coat handy
By Gary Amble
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The last few moments of mild and dry air will give way to rain and a few rumbles of thunder this evening. The wind will also turn to the northeast, combining with the eventual cloud cover and rain to send temperatures tumbling quickly after sunset. Grab an umbrella if you are heading out to a basketball watch party this evening and a water-resistant jacket to cover the falling temperatures. Expect a 100% chance for rain overnight as area temperatures drop into the upper 30s by morning with more rain coming on Friday. You may see a wet snowflake or two mix in during the day but accumulation is not expected.

