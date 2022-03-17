Project C.U.R.E Kansas City sending supplies to help Ukraine health care workers following attacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local organization is joining efforts to bring medical supplies to Ukraine following attacks on hospitals, including a children’s hospital and maternity facility.

Project C.U.R.E sent a shipment of supplies that arrived in Ukraine this week. Project C.U.R.E. Kansas City is preparing to send another supply shipment in the coming weeks to help health care workers impacted by the attacks to be able to continue to provide medical care in Ukraine.

“It is really a desperate situation in Ukraine right now,” Project C.U.R.E. Kansas City Executive Director Kristin Robinson said. “The Ministry of Health is reporting that 31 hospitals have been bombed there.”

Project C.U.R.E. was created to address shortages of medical resources around the world. The international organization has seven U.S. locations, including a Kansas City location.

Project C.U.R.E. Kansas City is preparing to ship three additional containers to Ukraine filled with trauma supplies including tourniquets and wound kits.

“Daily life does still happen. Women are still having babies. People still have diabetes,” Robinson said. “All of the usual things that hospitals take care of are still happening and then on top of that people are getting injured every day. It’s an onslaught to their hospitals.”

Robinson said there is a dire need for supplies and equipment to help treat patients.

“They are running out of the supplies they need,” Robinson said. “We are working really hard to get them replenished with what they need.”

Volunteers can help Project C.U.R.E. Kansas City sort and pack supplies at their Kansas City warehouse. Monetary donations can help with shipping costs to continue to send supplies to Ukraine.

