Pet of the Day: Inky

Inky is a 10 to 11 year old, 22-pound small mix available for adoption through Imagine Furever Ranch.

Inky is friendly and also potty trained. His ideal afternoon would be going on a walk and then coming home and cuddle with you!

He does have a lipoma near his left armpit but it doesn’t keep him down.

Inky is up to date on his vaccines.

Anyone with interest in adopting Inky can fill out an application by clicking here.

