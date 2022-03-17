Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Inky

Inky- Imagine Furever Ranch
Inky- Imagine Furever Ranch(Imagine Furever Ranch)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Inky is a 10 to 11 year old, 22-pound small mix available for adoption through Imagine Furever Ranch.

Inky is friendly and also potty trained. His ideal afternoon would be going on a walk and then coming home and cuddle with you!

He does have a lipoma near his left armpit but it doesn’t keep him down.

Inky is up to date on his vaccines.

Anyone with interest in adopting Inky can fill out an application by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mira is available for adoption through the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.
Pet of the Day: Mira
Firefly is a girl with a gentle soul.
Pet of the Day: Firefly
Coco, the 7 year old pit bull
Pet of the Day: Coco
Ronda is about 6 years old.
Pet of the Day: Ronda Rousey - The Cat