New report shows Kansas has one of lowest resignation rates in nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As so many Americans quit their jobs, a recent report found Kansas has one of the lowest resignation rates in the nation.

As the economy starts to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and so many people quitting their jobs, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s States with the Highest Job Resignation rates. It said it used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank all 50 states and Washington, D.C. based on job-retention rates.

According to the study, Kansas ranks 40th on the list, meaning it has one of the highest job retention rates. For February, the Sunflower State boasted a 2.5% resignation rate with a 2.6% rate for the last 12 months.

The study found the states with the lowest resignation rates are:

New York Minnesota Connecticut Massachusetts Pennsylvania

The states with the highest resignation rates are:

Alaska South Carolina Georgia Delaware Kentucky

Out of states that border Kansas, the Sunflower State boasts the highest-retention rate with Oklahoma ranking 13th, Colorado 22nd, Nebraska 27th and Missouri 32nd.

