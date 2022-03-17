Many Kansas Citians excited by prospect of permanent daylight saving time

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) -- Matt Moreland is optimistic this time of year.

Warmer weather in March has brought a healthy bunch of new calves to his Red Barn Ranch near Harrisonville. His new farm school is drawing classes out to learn about agriculture, and the shift to daylight saving time gives him a little more time to work outside in the evenings.

“Nobody likes the adjustment or that change,” he said. “But once we get adjusted I like the hours.”

There’s a popular myth that daylight saving time began in the US as a way to accommodate agrarian societies. In reality, the practice began as a way of conserving energy during World War I. But Moreland is one of many who prefer the shifted hours during the summer months, and would prefer the change to be permanent.

“We like to be productive,” he said. “And more daylight means more productivity.”

Daylight savings lovers may soon get their wish. The US Senate passed a bill this week to make daylight saving time permanent.

Advocates for the change point out that the switch every fall and spring has few modern benefits, and often causes real public health problems from lost sleep and strain on the body.

Dr. Damien Stevens, a sleep specialist with the University of Kansas Health System, said he felt it was time for a consistent schedule.

“There are a lot of studies on this,” he said. “Everything from increased motorcycle accidents to job performance and job accidents to school performance.”

