Local radio station still airing Russian propaganda

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been almost three weeks since Russia first invaded Ukraine, and as the fighting continues, one local radio station is being chastised for broadcasting programming directly from Russian.

KCXL radio is a small station that sits right off La Frenz Road in Liberty.

The station has a reputation for broadcasting many religious and conservative programs, but on certain days, at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. the station’s Alpine Broadcasting signal changes.

Taking over the metro air waves is Radio Sputnik, which is a Russian state-owned news agency, with programming that originates from a studio in Washington D.C.

Many would call the programming Russian Propaganda.

UMKC professor Peter Morello is familiar with Radio Sputnik and says at times the content will be about Russian travel and science, but that isn’t the case all the time.

“Sputnik masquerades as a news agency on par with CNN or BBC,” Morello said. “They are not. It is an arm of Russian government and they disseminate Russian propaganda.”

Just this month the National Association of Broadcasters sent a statement opposing the broadcasting of Russian sponsored programming.

Some people even wanting the station to end its broadcast.

We spoke to people on the plaza about their feelings on the segment.

“I kind of have a problem with that. If we were bringing in Ukrainian radio and such that’s one thing but Russian, I don’t know why we’re doing that unless it’s informing us how they’re thinking but then propaganda comes right to mind,” said Tom Leroux.

“Like myself who stands up for the first amendment on a daily basis I say hey let them say whatever they want, as long as they are not speaking violence here in our land by all means say whatever you want,” said Enrique Torres.

We reached out to KCXL for comment about the segment but they have not returned our phone calls or emails.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.