Local dance team honors Ukraine at St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Some of the sights and sounds of the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Even in the midst of the fun and celebration at the St. Patrick’s Day parade there were reminders of the war in Ukraine and signs of support for the people fleeing violence there.

Susanne Mahoney led a group of Irish dancers from the Driscoll School of Irish Dance through the route, including two foreign exchange students she has been hosting.

“There are so many good experiences from learning about other culture,” Mahoney said.

One of her students, Anastasiia Maiboroda, came to Kansas City from Ukraine. Today was her first glimpse at a U.S. celebration of the day. Maiboroda had planned to dance with the rest of the Driscoll group, but Mahoney said the parade committee had included a group of Ukrainians to join the festivities, carrying the nation’s flag.

“I’m very proud to represent my country,” Maiboroda said.

The Driscoll troupe also carried Ukrainian flags and posters that said, “We dance for Ukraine.”

“We just want to wrap them up in prayers of support,” Mahoney said.

Maiboroda said she and her family have been able to keep in touch, though it has been difficult to connect to them some days. For now, she said, they are safe.

“I’m really glad to be here right now because things are getting pretty bad at home,” she said. “I’m nervous for my family.”

