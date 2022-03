KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man cleared after spending 20 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is suing the Unified Government and a former police officer.

The lawsuit filed by Lamonte McIntyre seeks up to $93 million.

It names the Unified Government and former officer Roger Golubski, who McIntyre accuses of framing him.

