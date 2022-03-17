KCPD looking for missing 76-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 76-year-old woman who has not been seen since Monday.

They say that Mary E. McAlaster was last seen around 6 a.m. on that day near 9320 Old Santa Fe Road. She was on foot at the time.

She’s described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 117 pounds.

She was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and shoes that were orange, white and gray. She also was wearing a gray hat.

Her family is concerned for her safety.

The police ask that you call 911 immediately if you know where she is or see her.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.