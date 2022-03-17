Advertisement

Kansas police department: ‘Naked man’ stole electric bike, rode around town

A man is accused of stealing an electric bike while naked in a Kansas community.
A man is accused of stealing an electric bike while naked in a Kansas community.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Independence, Kan., Police Department had quite the interesting case this week.

Police said a naked man stole an electric bike in the area of 16th and Maple on Wednesday evening.

That was just the beginning.

Authorities say they received additional reports about the man in different locations of the city.

“Dispatch immediately began receiving other reports of a naked man running around the 10th and Myrtle area,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Officers located the nude man and the man refused to surrender. He ran into oncoming traffic and jumped on the side of a slowing vehicle.”

The man was identified as Shane May of Independence, KS. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man cleared after spending 20 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is suing...
Lamonte McIntyre files suit for $93 million
Do you think Kansas City would look good with a Ferris Wheel added to the skyline? One local...
Kansas City developer looks to add Ferris wheel to skyline
The Driscoll School of Irish Dance team honored Ukraine at the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day...
Local dance team honors Ukraine at St. Patrick’s Day Parade
A local dance team is honoring Ukraine at the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Irish dancer have support Ukrainian friend