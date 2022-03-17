Advertisement

Kansas City native Jacob Gilyard stars in upset against Iowa

Richmond's Jacob Gilyard, top, fights for control of the ball with Iowa's Joe Toussaint in the...
Richmond's Jacob Gilyard, top, fights for control of the ball with Iowa's Joe Toussaint in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On day one of the NCAA Tournament, a Kansas City native left quite the impression.

Jacob Gilyard, who played at The Barstow School, scored 24 points in Richmond’s 67-63 upset over Iowa.

Gilyard, a fifth-year senior at the school, became the all-time leader for the most steals among all Division 1 basketball players.

“We think we can beat anybody,” he said after the game. “It was a team effort, but we locked them down.”

They will take on Providence on Saturday.

Should thinks shake out as expected with the Kansas Jayhawks, Gilyard and the Spiders could take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Sweet 16.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is accused of stealing an electric bike while naked in a Kansas community.
Kansas police department: ‘Naked man’ stole electric bike, rode around town
A man cleared after spending 20 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is suing...
Lamonte McIntyre files suit for $93 million
Do you think Kansas City would look good with a Ferris Wheel added to the skyline? One local...
Kansas City developer looks to add Ferris wheel to skyline
The Driscoll School of Irish Dance team honored Ukraine at the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day...
Local dance team honors Ukraine at St. Patrick’s Day Parade
A local dance team is honoring Ukraine at the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Irish dancer have support Ukrainian friend