Kansas City developer looks to add Ferris wheel to skyline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City could be adding an element to its skyline.

A local developer is hoping to reinvent the old Carter-Waters construction depot, right next to the IRS building.

It will be a shared space with a permanent fixture KC hasn’t seen before: a more than 150-foot Ferris wheel.

Snapshots show what the area was like when 3D Development stepped into the picture nine months ago. It was full of lumber and tools.

From a bird’s eye view, the possibilities are now endless.

“I think, as Kansas Citians, we all love Kansas City,” said 3D Development Partner Erik Wullschleger. “It’s just time for it to be something new and different, and the demand for entertaining space downtown is here.”

The area soon to be known as Pennway Point will have mini golf, a concert area, and plenty of places to eat and drink.

“Updating the use, look and feel and modernizing what we think will become an epicenter for activity and entertainment in Kansas City,” Wullschleger said. “What we’re trying to build here is an environment where a small business can thrive next to a really large brand, and really keeping it local and making it something that’s the best of Kansas City.”

Pennway Point is set to open in 2023.

