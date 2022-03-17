Advertisement

Chiefs agree to terms with safety Justin Reid

Houston Texans defensive back Justin Reid (20) during warmups before an NFL football game...
Houston Texans defensive back Justin Reid (20) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Houston.(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Justin Reid.

Reid is originally from Louisiana and entered the NFL as a third-round pick for the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft. In college, he played at Stanford.

He’s started in 53 games with the Texans over four seasons and recorded 304 tackles. He started in three playoff games with that team.

“Congratulations to Brett and his staff on getting this deal done,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Justin is a smart, talented and tough young player. He’s got the right attitude, he’s ready to work, and we’re happy he’s a Chief.”

“I’d like to thank Joel Segal and his team as well as my staff for working together to get this deal done,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “We’re very excited to add an impact player like Justin to our roster. He’s young and has proven himself with consistent play-making ability over the last four years. On top of that, he’s incredibly smart and physical. He’ll be a strong addition to Coach Spagnuolo’s defense.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL...
Report: Chiefs extend Frank Clark and sign S Justin Reid, likely ending Mathieu era in KC
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marries Brittany Matthews
Hill grew up in Coffee County and wore number 26 when he played in high school
Douglas welcomes back NFL star Tyreek Hill
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Jackson Mahomes reveals best man status in Patrick’s upcoming wedding