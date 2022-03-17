Chiefs agree to terms with safety Justin Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Justin Reid.

Reid is originally from Louisiana and entered the NFL as a third-round pick for the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft. In college, he played at Stanford.

He’s started in 53 games with the Texans over four seasons and recorded 304 tackles. He started in three playoff games with that team.

“Congratulations to Brett and his staff on getting this deal done,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Justin is a smart, talented and tough young player. He’s got the right attitude, he’s ready to work, and we’re happy he’s a Chief.”

“I’d like to thank Joel Segal and his team as well as my staff for working together to get this deal done,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “We’re very excited to add an impact player like Justin to our roster. He’s young and has proven himself with consistent play-making ability over the last four years. On top of that, he’s incredibly smart and physical. He’ll be a strong addition to Coach Spagnuolo’s defense.”

