Celebration of Kansas military planned for March 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Capitol will host a Kansas Military Appreciation Day celebration for the public on March 24, announced Thursday by the Kansas Public Affairs Office.

According to the Public Affairs Office, the event will feature displays from each military branch and supportive organizations in the Capitol Rotunda from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The office also said there will be displays of military equipment including military Humvees, armored support vehicles, and radar on the south Capitol apron.

The Public Affairs Office said that Governor Laura Kelly will meet with commanders from the Kansas National Guard, Fort Leavenworth, Fort Riley, McConnell Air Force Base, and the U.S. Coast Guard Pay Center. After that, the office said that Kelly will then sign two proclamations designating March 24 as Armed Forces Appreciation Day and Vietnam War Veterans Day in Kansas.

“The people of Kansas and the nation owe a great debt of gratitude to the men and women in uniform who have stepped forward to serve and protect us,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I have personally seen the great work they do when responding to emergencies within the state to preserve life and property.”

The office further explained that Kelly will also meet with members of the Governor’s Military Council, recipients of the State of Kansas Vietnam Veteran’s Medallion, and leaders of veteran support organizations.

