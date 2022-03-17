Arrowhead Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas to drop Apaches mascot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A middle school in Kansas City, Kansas, will stop using its Apaches mascot as part of a district-wide review of names that could be considered culturally insensitive.

The district’s school board appointed a committee last fall to review all school mascots.

District spokesman Edwin Birch said the committee focused last week on changing the Apache mascot name at Arrowhead Middle School.

The Kansas City Star reported Birch said the name could be considered offensive by stereotyping Native Americans as aggressive or savages.

Birch said the district plans to gather feedback on a possible new mascot name.

