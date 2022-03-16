Advertisement

Zack is back! Former Royals ace returns to Kansas City on one-year deal, report says

Greinke spent his first seven MLB seasons with the Royals.
Zack Greinke pitching for the Royals in 2009.
Zack Greinke pitching for the Royals in 2009.(Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He’s coming back home.

Former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke has signed a one-year, $13 million deal to return to the team that drafted him in 2002, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The Royals have not made a formal announcement.

The former Royals ace was drafted in 2002 and pitched in seven seasons for Kansas City, compiling a record of 60-67 with a 3.82 ERA. Greinke won the Cy Young Award in 2009 with a 13-10 record, a league-leading 2.16 ERA and a 205 ERA+.

He has amassed 219 wins in his 18-year career with 2,809 strikeouts. Greinke has been selected as an All-Star and a Gold Glove winner six times each.

The Royals did announce one move on Wednesday, trading starting pitcher Mike Minor and cash considerations to the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed reliever Amir Garrett.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some of the top prospects will play even in the major leagues are still locked out.
Royals prospects will play even if major leagues are still locked out
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2010, file photograph, a rainbow arches near Kauffman...
Royals fan reflects on cancellation of Opening Day
"I’m upset with the league and the owners. I think some people want to blame the players, but...
Royals fan reflects on cancellation of Opening Day