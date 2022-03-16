Zack is back! Former Royals ace returns to Kansas City on one-year deal, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He’s coming back home.

Former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke has signed a one-year, $13 million deal to return to the team that drafted him in 2002, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The Royals have not made a formal announcement.

The former Royals ace was drafted in 2002 and pitched in seven seasons for Kansas City, compiling a record of 60-67 with a 3.82 ERA. Greinke won the Cy Young Award in 2009 with a 13-10 record, a league-leading 2.16 ERA and a 205 ERA+.

He has amassed 219 wins in his 18-year career with 2,809 strikeouts. Greinke has been selected as an All-Star and a Gold Glove winner six times each.

The Royals did announce one move on Wednesday, trading starting pitcher Mike Minor and cash considerations to the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed reliever Amir Garrett.

We have acquired LHP Amir Garrett from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for LHP Mike Minor and cash considerations. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.