Wanted: Terry Robinson

Terry A. Robinson.
Terry A. Robinson.(Provided by the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Terry Robinson is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

He’s known to use the alias of “Terry Jones.”

His original offense was the sexual assault of a child. It’s not stated when that offense took place.

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has no known tattoos.

His last know address was near Scarritt Avenue and Gladstone Boulevard in KCMO.

If you have information, call 816-474-TIPS.

