St. Patrick’s Day in Kansas City: A list of events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While the City of Fountains may be a good distance from the Emerald Isle, there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate the renowned Irish holiday of St. Patrick’s Day locally.

Parades

9 a.m. — 45th annual World’s Shortest and Smallest St. Patrick’s Day parade

1123 West Main Street in Blue Springs, Missouri

11 a.m. — Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Begins at Linwood & Broadway and proceeds south along Broadway to 43rd Street

12 p.m. — Leavenworth’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Downtown Leavenworth

1 p.m. — Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Downtown and north Lawrence, KS

Venues

Traditional Irish pubs and restaurants that go all out on St. Paddy’s Day will be back at it. A few of the most popular in the Kansas City area are:

Browne’s Irish Marketplace in Midtown Kansas City

Kelly’s Westport Inn

O’Malley’s 1842 Pub in Weston

Llywelyn’s Pub in Lee’s Summit

McFadden’s Sports Saloon at the Power & Light District

The Dubliner at the Power & Light District

Concerts

And there will be plenty of options for Irish music as we see the return of live music for St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day with Loud Luxury

6-8 p.m. at Kansas City Live Block

Socks in the Frying Pan Concert

7-9 p.m. at Drexel Hall

The Nace Brothers and KC’s shortest parade

5:45 p.m. at Knuckleheads Saloon

St. Patrick’s Day with Mad Kings Trio

7 p.m. at Kaw Valley Public House in Lawrence

Troubadour Retrievers L!VE

7 p.m. at Jobi’s Music House in Olathe

