St. Patrick’s Day in Kansas City: A list of events
Parades, concerts and more celebrate the Irish holiday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While the City of Fountains may be a good distance from the Emerald Isle, there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate the renowned Irish holiday of St. Patrick’s Day locally.
Parades
9 a.m. — 45th annual World’s Shortest and Smallest St. Patrick’s Day parade
- 1123 West Main Street in Blue Springs, Missouri
11 a.m. — Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- Begins at Linwood & Broadway and proceeds south along Broadway to 43rd Street
12 p.m. — Leavenworth’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- Downtown Leavenworth
1 p.m. — Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- Downtown and north Lawrence, KS
Venues
Traditional Irish pubs and restaurants that go all out on St. Paddy’s Day will be back at it. A few of the most popular in the Kansas City area are:
Browne’s Irish Marketplace in Midtown Kansas City
Llywelyn’s Pub in Lee’s Summit
McFadden’s Sports Saloon at the Power & Light District
The Dubliner at the Power & Light District
Concerts
And there will be plenty of options for Irish music as we see the return of live music for St. Patrick’s Day.
St. Patrick’s Day with Loud Luxury
- 6-8 p.m. at Kansas City Live Block
Socks in the Frying Pan Concert
- 7-9 p.m. at Drexel Hall
The Nace Brothers and KC’s shortest parade
- 5:45 p.m. at Knuckleheads Saloon
St. Patrick’s Day with Mad Kings Trio
- 7 p.m. at Kaw Valley Public House in Lawrence
- 7 p.m. at Jobi’s Music House in Olathe
