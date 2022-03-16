Royals announce revised 2022 season schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals on Wednesday announced their revised 2022 regular season schedule.

After the lock out with the MLB, opening day for the Royals was pushed back to Thursday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m. central against Cleveland at Kauffman Stadium.

This will be Cleveland’s first game as the rebranded Guardians.

The Royals were originally set to begin the season with three games in Cleveland at the end of March. Those games will now be added on to the end of their season, meaning the Royals will end the year with six consecutive games in Cleveland.

To make up for the three-game series that was originally scheduled for April 4-7 vs. the Chicago White Sox, the Royals will host Chicago in split doubleheaders on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, August 10. The third game will be made up on Monday, August 22 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are scheduled for 20 Interleague games, including four in the I-70 series against St. Louis with two games at Busch Stadium from April 12-13 and two games at Kauffman Stadium from May 3-4.

To see the full revised Royals schedule, you can click here.

