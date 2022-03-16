Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Mira

Mira is available for adoption through the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Mira is a beautiful 9 year old tabby with the most soulful eyes.

She loves attention with a gentle touch. Mira wants to be your “one and only”- cat that is.

Mira is not only a pretty face but is smart too! She has mastered ‘sit’ ‘nose bump’ and the ‘high five’. Mira is a quiet cat who would love a quiet librarian type home to match her personality.

You can see Mira and other animals available for adoption through the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter by clicking here.

