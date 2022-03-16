Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on Broadway Boulevard

By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV while crossing a road in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, this happened in the area of Linwood and Broadway boulevards just after 10:30 p.m.

The police say a silver Ford Explorer was going north on Broadway and the driver didn’t see the person crossing the road.

The individual was not in the crosswalk but was mid-block on Broadway, according to the police.

She was then hit by the front right side of the vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The person driving the Ford wasn’t injured in this incident.

