Missouri man charged with kidnapping, murder in case of missing man found dead in blue tarp

Gilberto Gutierrez’s body was found nearly a week after he had been reported missing, and that he had suffered several stab wounds.
Ahmad Herring was charged with second-degree felony murder, kidnapping, robbery and other counts.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City man with kidnapping, murder and other counts in the stabbing death last spring of another man whose body was found wrapped in a blue tarp days after he had been reported missing.

The Kansas City Star reports that 31-year-old Ahmad Herring has been charged with second-degree felony murder, kidnapping, robbery and other counts.

Gilberto Gutierrez’s body was found nearly a week after he had been reported missing, and that he had suffered several stab wounds.

Investigators say a ransom call was made from Gutierrez’s phone the day he disappeared, and that an investigation led to Herring.

Police say they found bleach, vinegar and ammonia in Herring’s trunk and a receipt for a blue tarp.

