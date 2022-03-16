Missouri child welfare system “beyond a crisis situation” according to court advocates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Volunteers in Jackson County family court say the system isn’t working across the state.

“We are having difficulty keeping eyes on our children. We are having difficulty filling in for constantly revolving case workers,” said Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer Michele Sewell.

200 of the 500 state jobs cut in 2020 were within the department of social services, with almost half of them from the children’s division.

“To remove a child from their home and all that they know and put them into a system that is also in crisis is just further compounding the trauma that our kids are experiencing across the state,” said CASA president and CEO Angie Blumel.

The advocates she works with are often the only constant in the current family court system.

“To have that one consistent, caring adult who is there visiting regularly, making sure you have everything you need,” Blumel said. “They’re really the champions for the children.”

The Missouri Department of Social Services has seen turnover at rates CASA can’t keep up with.

“I feel deep regret and sadness that I feel I’m trying to do as much as I possibly can and still the wheels are spinning and I can’t get enough done,” said Sewell. “I know everyone I’m working with feels the same way. The good part about that is everyone I’m working with feels the same way so we pull together and try to do as much as we possibly can.”

The media director for the Department of Social Services sent us this statement in response to our questions about staffing.

The Department of Social Services is aware that turnover is a problem in many areas across the state, including turnover amongst team members who conduct investigations. We are committed to supporting our team members and continue to advocate for them to get the resources, including pay, they need and deserve. We are incredibly appreciative of our dedicated team members that have worked together to continue to keep Missouri’s most vulnerable children safe despite challenges. As Robert Knodell, Acting Director of the Department of Social Services, stated previously, “Given the extreme challenges our Department and, especially, the Children’s Division are having with recruiting and retaining employees, Director Missey and I are working aggressively to provide as much flexibility to our workforce as we can. We are incredibly thankful for the final passage by the General Assembly of the Governor’s supplemental pay plan which will help with so many critical vacancies, but we also want to take every other step we can to address the needs.”

The Children’s Division also continues to advertise vacancies and host recruitment events in an effort to fill every position across the state. Despite these efforts, the number of applicants Children’s Division receives per job posting has decreased 84% between March 2020 and October 2021, with an average of 6 applicants per job posting in October 2021.

Our hope is that Governor Parson’s COLA increase, which was recently approved, will help tremendously with our recruitment and retention efforts. An increase in pay will not only allow Children’s Division to be more competitive with similar positions at child welfare agencies and agencies in bordering states, but it will also help have a significant impact on employee morale and retention for our current team members who are committed to the Children’s Division and the families that we serve.

CASA raised funds to purchase the building next door and will start construction to connect their two spaces in the coming weeks.

It’s a bittersweet moment for Blumel.

“The sweet part being that we will have more staff and volunteer available to serve more kids,” she said. “The bitter part being the fact that we have to exist and need to expand. I wish that no child in our community had to experience abuse or neglect and be pulled into the child welfare system.”

Governor Mike Parson recommended a cost of living adjustment, mentioned in the above statement, in December of 2021.

