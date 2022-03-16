Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal stabbing in 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man in 2020.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Trever A. Young received the sentence Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers went to the 3700 block of Gardner Ave. in November of 2020 after receiving a call about a cutting. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Daniel Atkison suffering from apparent trauma.

Ultimately, Atkison died from his injuries at the hospital.

A witness provided a description of the suspect, his name, and which direction he went on foot after the stabbing. Witnesses described how he punched or stabbed Atkison in the stomach.

Officers were able to take the suspect, Young, into custody soon after. He had apparent blood on his clothes and a knife that appeared to be bloody.

