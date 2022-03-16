Advertisement

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal stabbing in 2020

Trever A. Young.
Trever A. Young.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man in 2020.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Trever A. Young received the sentence Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers went to the 3700 block of Gardner Ave. in November of 2020 after receiving a call about a cutting. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Daniel Atkison suffering from apparent trauma.

Ultimately, Atkison died from his injuries at the hospital.

A witness provided a description of the suspect, his name, and which direction he went on foot after the stabbing. Witnesses described how he punched or stabbed Atkison in the stomach.

Officers were able to take the suspect, Young, into custody soon after. He had apparent blood on his clothes and a knife that appeared to be bloody.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joniah Howard
Independence police searching for missing 13 year old
Terry A. Robinson.
Wanted: Terry Robinson
Generic photo.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on Broadway Boulevard
Several parades, concerts and events have been scheduled for St. Patrick's Day in the Kansas...
St. Patrick’s Day in Kansas City: A list of events