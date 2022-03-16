Lenexa police locate family member of child who was found

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - UPDATE: The Lenexa Police Department says that they have located “an adult family member of this child.”

They thank everyone who shared information and alerted the family to the situation.

Previous coverage is below.

The Lenexa Police Department is looking for the parents or guardians of a child who was found today.

The child was found alone in the 14000 block of W. 88th Terrace at about 4:15 p.m.

That is a residential area to the southwest of W. 87th Street Parkway and Pflumm Road. The Lenexa State Park is to the west of that area and Rising Star Elementary School is across 87th to the north.

If you can help, you’re asked to call police dispatch at 913-477-7301.

UPDATE: The police say the child might be named Brooke.

FOUND CHILD. We are attempting to locate the parent/guardian of this child who was found alone in the 14000 block of W. 88th Terrace at approximately 4:15 PM today. Please call our dispatch center at 913-477-7301 if you can assist us in identifying this child or locating parents. pic.twitter.com/XUquXutkHj — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) March 16, 2022

