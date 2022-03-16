Advertisement

One in custody after stand off in Kansas City

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has been arrested after a brief stand off with police Tuesday night in Kansas City.

The standoff happened in the 2200 block of Lister Avenue after police were called to the area for shots fired.

A caller said hat he and a neighbor were outside when the neighbor shot at him.

The caller was able to get away and called 911. The neighbor went inside his residence.

Officers say they made multiple attempts to contact the neighbor inside the home but he would not come out.

Just before 10 p.m. police were able to get the man to come out of the home. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say the initial assault investigation is still ongoing.

