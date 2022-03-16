Advertisement

Kansas Senators Moran, Marshall traveling to Europe this week

This comes after the president of Ukraine spoke to Congress this morning
Roger Marshall, left, and Jerry Moran.
Roger Marshall, left, and Jerry Moran.(Photos via congress.gov)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) - U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall will be traveling to Poland and Germany this week “to gain more insight on needed security support for Ukraine and NATO readiness,” according to a press release.

They joined a press conference that was held earlier today after the Ukrainian president addressed Congress in the morning.

A quote and video from each senator were then provided.

