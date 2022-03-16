Kansas legislators begin 3-day hearing for medical marijuana bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas legislators have started the first of a 3-day hearing for a proposed medical marijuana bill.

On Wednesday, March 16, Kansas legislators gathered in the statehouse to chew over a bill that would legalize marijuana for medicinal use.

Vice President of the Kansas Cannabis Business Association Daniel Shafton said, “This version of the bill is more open and strong for business, strong for patients than, in my opinion, any medical bill that’s ever been introduced in Kansas before.”

The state’s senate committee on federal and state affairs met with multiple individuals for day one.

One individual said businesses should use a track and trace model like law enforcement does so the marijuana doesn’t make its way to the black market.

Frontier Peace Chief Lobbyist Bob Corkins said it’s a health care issue at the root. He wants the committee to hear more stories from people that benefit most from the bill.

“The children that are experiencing seizures for which this medicine has been a tremendous boon. The military veterans with PTSD. Those are the kind of folks these lawmakers need to hear from and it’s been strangely absent from the hearings so far,” he said.

The bill would legalize marijuana for medicinal use for those with the following qualifying medical conditions:

Acquired immune deficiency syndrome;

Alzheimer’s disease

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis;

Cancer;

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy;

Epilepsy or another seizure disorder;

Fibromyalgia;

Glaucoma;

Hepatitis C;

Parkinson’s disease;

Positive status for human immunodeficiency virus;

Post-traumatic stress disorder;

Sickle cell anemia;

Spinal cord disease or injury;

Tourette’s syndrome;

Traumatic brain injury;

Ulcerative colitis;

Any autoimmune disorder;

Pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable;

A debilitating psychiatric disorder that is diagnosed by a physician licensed in this state who is board-certified in the practice of psychiatry, as determined by the board of healing arts;

Any other chronic, debilitating or terminal condition that, in the professional judgment of a physician, would be a detriment to the patient’s mental or physical health if left untreated; or

Any other disease or condition approved by the secretary of health and environment pursuant to section 15, and amendments thereto.

Shafton suffers from abdominal migraine syndrome that causes a migraine in his head and abdomen that causes vomiting and flu-like symptoms. He said he has severe pain from the condition and visited multiple doctors to get treatment. He was given opiates at 14 years old from physicians to help with.

He said he was recommended by doctors at the Mayo Clinic and KU Medicine to try dronabinol, a man-made form of cannabis, for it. He said it’s helped change his life.

“It doesn’t have the other cannabinoids and plant materials to make it perfect, but that allowed me to live a quality of life that was really significantly better and that’s really let me have credibility with the legislature to understand that I personally have this experience with something that’s already in your Walgreens down the street.”

The bill has no limits on the number of licenses for cultivators potentially unbalancing the supply and demand. Corkin’s concerned the small and medium-sized businesses would hurt most.

“They’re going to go out of business or they’re going to be sitting on this large stockpile of inventory that they’re going to be severely tempted to sell into the black market, to drive across state lines, and to sell to other marketers in other states.”

Senate Bill 560 was introduced on Friday, March 11, by the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs. Wednesday marked the first day of a hearing for the bill, which will also be heard on Thursday and Friday.

The bill also suggests the creation of a medical marijuana advisory panel which will meet before Jan. 31 each year to discuss potential concerns with lawmakers.

If the committee decides to pass the bill, it will head to a Senate vote then a House vote.

For more information about the proposed legislation, click HERE.

