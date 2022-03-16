Advertisement

Kansas City woman admits to selling over 3,000 grams of meth to undercover detective

(WYMT)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has admitted her role in a methamphetamine-selling conspiracy that involved selling to undercover police.

In federal court on Wednesday, 32-year-old Megan Massie pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamines from September 2019 to January 2020.

In pleading guilty, Massie admitted her role in selling meth to an undercover detective with the the Jackson County Drug Task Force on 14 separate incidents. In those 14 incidents, Massie distributed a total of 3,400 grams of meth.

According to court documents, Massie was also pulled over by Overland Park police and had 41 grams of meth in her possession. She is serving a 56-month prison term in Johnson County, Kansas for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Under federal statute, Massie will face a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole.

A sentencing date for Massie has not yet been set.

