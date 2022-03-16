Kansas City man charged in fatal kidnapping of 52-year-old in May

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal kidnapping, stabbing, and beating of 52-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez in May of last year.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 31-year-old Ahmad R. Herring has been charged with:

Second-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

Attempting first-degree kidnapping

First-degree robbery

Abandonment of a corpse

Four counts of armed criminal action

The prosecutor’s office states that these charges were filed earlier this month but were only unsealed this week.

Court records say that Kansas City Police Department officers were notified about Gutierrez being missing on May 11, 2021. His family told officers they had not heard from their father, but that they had found his clothing and it was bloody.

The photo of Gilberto Gutierrez the police provided when he initially went missing. (Via the authorities)

On May 17, a man’s body was found wrapped in a tarp in the area of E. 56th Terrace and Elmwood Avenue.

This body was identified as being Gutierrez’s. It was determined that the cause of his death was several stab wounds.

While detectives were searching a vehicle associated with Herring, they found receipts for drop cloths and bleach. They also found several cellphones.

Testing showed that Herring’s DNA was on a zip tie recovered near Gutierrez’s body.

Prosecutors have requested a $1 million, 10% bond.

